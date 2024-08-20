My Hero Academia Season 7 Hypes Dabi vs. Shoto With New Art

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been heating up with the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the newest cover art for the season is hyping up the fight between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi. The newest episodes of My Hero Academia have shifted their focus to the now active final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, but it’s far from the end of the fights overall. The war is still very much going on as there are a number of villains that need to be taken down before it can all officially come to its conclusion in future episodes.

Shoto and Dabi’s big fight was the first major conflict that helped kick off the final war in My Hero Academia Season 7, and the two Todoroki brothers already aired a lot of their dirty laundry in their conflict. But it was quickly revealed that Dabi was not totally defeated as he’s now building up energy in an unexpected way as Shoto and the other heroes scramble to figure it out. To highlight all that’s happened, the cover art for the next volume of My Hero Academia Season 7’s blu-ray release overseas features the two brothers alongside Katsuki Bakugo during a key moment. Check it out below:

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime, you can find all six previous seasons and the now airing Season 7 streaming with Crunchyroll. You also can find Kohei Horikoshi‘s entire manga now completed with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what happens instead. The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada with a new movie releasing on October 11th. TOHO Animation teases My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such:

“‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”