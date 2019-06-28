My Heroine Academia Spin-Off Confirms New Chapter

As My Hero Academia streaks toward its fourth season this fall, a spin-off series has been released to placate the excitement of UA Academy fans worldwide. Following the female students of UA Academy, My Heroine Academia decides to shine a light on the character of Momo Yaoyorozu, aka Creati. There are many unique aspects of Creati that separate her from her classmates but one of the biggest is her insane amount of wealth, which is what the latest manga entry examines.

Twitter User Aitaikimochi broke down the events that take place in the manga which will be made readily available to readers in the magazine, Giga 2019 Summer Volume 1:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new “My Heroine Academia” spin-off by Akiyama-sensei is about Yaoyorozu and the girls freaking out about her wealth LOL. She offers tea to them and when asked how much the tea is, she says it’s 50,000yen for the blend. Ochako goes “there’s 50,000yen sitting in my stomach.” pic.twitter.com/FMQSERLoZ3 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ – AX Exhibit Booth #1815 (@aitaikimochi) June 27, 2019

Momo’s quirk is that of “creation” which allows her to use her fat cells to create any inanimate object she can think of, as long as she knows the structure and how it works. Like most quirks, this power comes with a downside in that Creati’s creations vastly eat away at her fat cells, meaning she has to constantly eat a ton of calories in order to continue making items to use in the field. Since these items emerge from her skin, she has to wear a particularly revealing costume to have access to her own skin.

The manga spin-off in general finds the other students of UA Academy mostly reacting to Momo’s insane wealth which comes from her prestigious family. Her acceptance into the academy in fact comes primarily from her family’s influence and its been a sticking point for Creati that she proves herself and manages to overcome her feelings of inadequacy. While played to humorous effect, Momo mostly doesn’t even give a second thought to her wealth, putting her heart and mind into her hero work with the school.

Will you be picking up the My Heroine Academy spin-off chapter? Who is your favorite female character to be found in UA Academy, or the My Hero Academia series as a whole? Feel free to let us know or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and My Hero Academia!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.