Nana Creator Returns With New Look (But Not the Way Fans Wanted)

Nana fans are in yet another uproar after their beloved creator dropped a gorgeous illustration of one of the main characters, and this strengthens the hopes of her full return to the manga world and continuing her magnum opus. It has been more than 15 years since the classic hit went on hiatus, and it has been a difficult wait for fans but the creator has been much more active in the past few years, rejuvenating the fandom and hopes of her eventual comeback.

Ai Yazawa, creator of Nana, Paradise Kiss, Neighborhood Story, and Tenshi Nanka Ja Nai, has made a brand new illustration to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cookie magazine, the Shueisha magazine that publishes Nana. To celebrate, Yazawa and other mangaka of the magazine made illustrations with an autograph, with a lucky winner receiving the illustrations in a competition. Ai Yazawa’s illustration featured Nana Osaki smoking a cigarette with a dazzling smile, and this artwork shows that Yazawa’s magic touch with the pen has not faded even a bit.

Ai Yazawa’s Art Is as Great as Ever

This is yet another illustration that Yazawa has made this month. Recently, to celebrate the reveal of her collaboration with UNIQLO for her 40 years as a mangaka. Again, she drew Nana Osaki, who would be on one of the t-shirts that will be made available soon. It has been a long time since the legendary mangaka has been this active, and it has only fanned the flames of excitement for her return that she promised a few years ago. Nana is definitely one of the best manga out there, and the chances that it will see the light of day again have never been higher.

Nana Komatsu and Nana Osaki are complete opposites who meet by chance on a train and quickly become close friends, eventually sharing an apartment in Tokyo. Nana Osaki arrives in the city to lead her punk band, Blast, with Nobuo, Yasushi, and newcomer Shin. The band gains traction and signs with Gaia Records, skyrocketing in fame after Nana’s relationship with Trapnest guitarist Ren Honjo is revealed. Trapnest, already popular, includes Ren, Reira, Takumi, and Naoki. As time passes, the lives of both Nanas, Blast, and Trapnest become increasingly intertwined.

In 2022, Ai Yazawa revealed in a Da Vinci interview that she was feeling much better after her art exhibition and that she would love to draw again, no matter how small it may be. Between her new collaborations and new art pieces, these past 2 years have seen more activity from her than ever before. While the future of the mangaka and her masterpiece is still up in the air, there is no one who looks forward to Nana‘s return to publication more than Ai Yazawa.