Viral Naruto Cosplay Brings Madara's Susanoo to the Real World

One Naruto cosplay has gone viral for coolly bringing Madara Uchiha's Susanoo to the real world! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise has introduced fans to a fair share of villains and powerful foes over the years, but one that still remains on the top of the mountain for many is Madara Uchiha. Not only was it revealed that Madara had been essentially pulling the strings for the second half of the series, but he was also one of the strongest foes in the series overall. For a while in the middle of its final stretch, it even seemed like Madara couldn't be defeated.

Much of that was due to his powerful jutsu, and those jutsu came to life in a whole new way with the anime adaptation of the series. Naruto might have not gotten a live-action adaptation for its fantastical ninja series just yet, but artist @JalexRosa on Twitter proves how well it can work with some technological ingenuity making a cool take on Madara even cooler with Susanoo. If the fan response to the take is anything to go by, it's one of the best Madara Uchiha cosplays yet! Check it out below:

My Madara cosplay (now with audio lol) pic.twitter.com/d5gyU3CMXK — Jales (@JalexRosa) January 14, 2021

Madara made such a huge impact on the Naruto universe overall that they are still dealing with the ramifications of his war years into the future during the events of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. Before the anime got started with its current major arc, there was actually an episode where the characters reflected on the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War and their loved ones that they had lost in that time. So it goes to show that Madara's impact was far reaching.

Just as how his physical comeback in the series was a way to demonstrate how ninja society must learn from the sins of the past, his greater impact on the franchise shows that those scars never quite heal completely or go away. It might have just been a giant battle at the end of the series, but it became a battle of the past and the future before long.

What did you think of Madara Uchiha as a villain for the Naruto franchise? Where does he rank among your favorite foes in the series overall?