‘Naruto’ Animator Shares Special ‘Boruto’ Rough Cut

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, when at its best, provides some well animated sequences, and one animator has quickly become a fan-favorite for how fluid each of the characters looks under his watch.

Chengxi Huang recently shared a rough test of one Boruto animation he worked on last year, and it’s a great example that his work has few contenders even in its roughest state.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most famous among fans for directing the most well-received episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far, Episode 65, Huang has made a name for himself in other ways for his special sketches shared outside of the series. This includes his latest share of a rough test he did for a Boruto animation, in which fans can see much of his animation progress. In the quick clip, fans can see how a stick frame eventually becomes the model for Boruto’s final pose.

Mentioning that this test took him a total of 248 minutes to work on, fans can see that he’s imagining Boruto using a fighting style reminiscent of the Hyuga clan. It’s not surprising to see him do so given his heritage, but it is a bit surprising that this style hasn’t come up in the anime yet. It’s probably because Boruto himself did not particularly like to train to hone his skills when the anime first began, but it’s certainly on the table for future use should he choose to further train his taijutsu abilities.

Chengxi Huang has become such a huge fan-favorite not only for his official work on the series, but for the side content he’s shared as well. Previously sharing a heartwarming sketch of Hinata with a young Boruto and Himawari, adorable new looks at Boruto and Hinata and Sasuke and Sakura’s relationships, a striking tribute to the famous/infamous “Naruto Run,” a heartbreaking tribute to Jiraiya, and most famously, a NSFW sketch of Naruto and Hinata sharing an embrace.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.