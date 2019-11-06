Naruto Fan Makes Epic Four-Tails Funko Pop

Over the years, Naruto Uzumaki has been through some tough stuff. From living as an outcasted orphan to fighting the Akatsuki, the ninja has done lots. Of course, things were made all the more difficult by his Jinchuuriki status, but Naruto did get several power boosts from his demon guest. Now, one of those forms has been turned into a Funko Pop, and fans admit they’d be happy to bring one home for their own collection.

Taking to Instagram, an account known as bosskostoregt shared their take on Naruto‘s berserk Nine-Tails form. Back in the day, Naruto was not able to fully control the power of the Nine-Tails, and it would shroud in him a cloak of sorts. When Naruto hit a four-tail threshold, the transformation would change, and that is what this custom Funko Pop recreates.

As you can see below, the form sees Narut down on all fours as talons grown from his nails. The brutal power up colored a deep red with black accents, and fans will know all the gruesome details behind the color palate. It was revealed that the Four-Tails mode is so powerful that it continually rips open Naruto’s skin before healing it over. This means much of Naruto’s chakra cloak is made up of blood, so you get why the form is so gnarly.

Unfortunately, Naruto has not gotten an official Funko like this one yet. The franchise has plenty of Pop figures to its name, but this power up has never gotten an adaptation. But if fans are willing to put in the work, they can try to rig up their own custom figure like this one here!

