Naruto Reveals Impressive Susanoo Kurama Funko Pop

Funko remains one of today’s biggest brands when it comes to vinyl collectibles. To date, the brand has released hundreds of Pop figures which honor everything from television to reality TV and more. Of course, anime has also been spotlighted by Funko, and it has birthed a new generation of anime collectors. Now, Naruto is ready to put out a new figure, and the Funko brings out a power boost for the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Not too long ago, fans got their first-look at things to come for Naruto and Funko. Hot Topic did a livestream showing off its upcoming exclusives, and Funko wasted no time to show off. One of the items revealed is of Kurama, but the Nine-Tailed Fox is not alone.

As you can see below, the Kurama figure is coated in a light purple haze. The entire design might leave newer fans a bit confused, but old-school supporters will know what is happening. This figure shows how Kurama looks once he has melded with Susanoo. So when you thank Hot Topic and Funko for this gift, don’t forget to send Sasuke a shoutout too.

First look at Hot Topic exclusive Naruto – 6” Kurama! Releases in March.

More Naruto exclusives coming in the next 2-3 months.

Credit @hottopic pic.twitter.com/6ih1FLCMAb — DisFunko (@DisFunko) February 6, 2020

In the anime, Naruto fans have seen this crossover before in the anime, and it is a site to behold. When Sasuke and Naruto team up to bolster the Nine-Tails, enemies should beware. Not even the Otsutsuki clan was ready for its might, and this Funko shows why. Not only is the Kyuubi fully formed here, but it is coated in the nearly impenetrable armor of Susanoo. The bijuu even gets a sword when he uses this transformation, so you can bet fans will want to add this impressive figure to their Naruto collection once it hits shelves.

Created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story.