21 Years Ago, This Beautiful Naruto Quote Taught a Powerful Lesson on Humility

Across its 425 non-filler episodes, Naruto expanded its humble beginnings as a story focused on an orphaned outcast into an elaborate story of humility, redemption, and love. It’s no wonder, then, that Naruto is a treasure trove of memorable quotes. Even in a series that practically spills over with empathy, though, one particular line stands above the rest in its humanity.

Despite such a meek personality, Hinata Hyuga has achieved an impressive cluster of brave moments and even given out some bespoke wisdom along the way. One such line is occasionally overlooked, but spoke to Hinata’s appreciation for Naruto at his core: “Even when you messed up, you were always a proud failure from my point of view.”

The quote can be credited to Hinata, who dropped it in Naruto Episode 59. For 21 years, it’s remained one of Naruto’s best-kept secrets. Although Hinata would go on to become one of the franchise’s most polarizing characters, this tender and sentimental statement is without a doubt one of the series’ most profound moments.

Naruto Saw His Strength Through Hinata

The quote comes ahead of Naruto’s battle against Neji during the Chunin Exams; expecting a loss, he’s seen to be in a total funk. Naruto runs into Hinata and starts asking her about Neji’s strength and confiding his self-doubt in her. Hinata tells him he might be able to win after all, and that Naruto’s words of encouragement made her feel better in her own battle.

Naruto is taken aback and appreciates the thought, but says he isn’t actually strong: he always fails and acts tough out of frustration. That’s when Hinata’s line comes in, as she reassures him that failure is okay, and what she always found inspirational about Naruto is his willingness to press on in spite of that.

This is a major turning point for Naruto: his feelings of frustration and self-doubt turn into his renowned determination. Through Hinata, he’s able to understand the way that he can be a crucial source of inspiration for others, even if he’s not the strongest or best shinobi. For a young boy dreaming of becoming Hokage, that’s a pretty major thing to realize.

Hinata Showed What Makes Naruto So Inspirational the Whole Time

Hinata’s quote is much more than a word to a friend in a time of need. When you look beyond the context, the quote showcases what has made Naruto (and the series bearing his name) so inspirational. Naruto is positioned as an underdog, especially early on. Hardship and failure is central to his identity.

For Hinata, that was critical. Her status as a Branch Family member of the Hyuga clan and inferiority to Neji of the Main Family fed into deep feelings of insecurity and inherent weakness. Viewers are supposed to make this connection, too: after all, Naruto’s fight with Neji sees him break down Neji’s lofty notions of bloodlines and superiority.

Naruto’s willingness to fight back against seemingly unstoppable forces (like Neji’s cruel worldview) led her to identify with and mimic it. Thanks to that, she was resolute enough to stand up and fight even in the face of practically unwinnable odds. Consider her major interjection during Naruto’s fight with Pain, where she fought him alone without any hope of victory.

Naruto’s courage and determination didn’t just infect Hinata. The storyline of practically every character is impacted by his indomitable spirit to try his hardest no matter what and to never give up. At the core of Naruto’s Talk-no-Jutsu is the respect everybody, even enemies, start to feel for his fighting spirit.

When Naruto does eventually become Hokage, it’s not just because he has become exceptionally strong: it’s because he has learned how to provide hope and inspiration to others. After all, strength alone wouldn’t change the hearts and minds of a village that, at first, had been entirely against him. In the face of devastatingly destructive developments like Pain’s assault on Konoha and the Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto stood as a beacon of hope and humility, resonating with Itachi’s quote about the Hokage being a person recognized by everyone.

Naruto’s Boldest Message Should Be in Your Face

It might seem cliche, but Hinata’s observation carries forward a powerful lesson on humility that every viewer should take to heart. It’s impossible to always be the best at everything, and it’s critical to accept that you won’t always be. The most important thing you can do for yourself and others is accept and contend with the reality that sometimes, you’re going to struggle.

To fail at finding that humility (go figure) entrenches you in your understanding of yourself, your habits, and your capabilities. It fosters a close-minded view of the world that relies on unshakeable premises that are always, in reality, pretty darn shakeable.

Neji actually provides a fantastic example of this: although he was undoubtedly an incredibly strong opponent, Hinata was able to put up a fight against him while Naruto was able to eke out a victory because they were courageous enough to try their best, while he relied on his existing understanding of his own capability.

Taking pride in failure and seeing personal flaws as an opportunity to grow is, really, the foundation of all growth. More than that, though, it’s the foundation for cultivating excellence. It’s through his constant recognition of his possibility to fail that Naruto gained the courage to put his life on the line time and time again. The trials he faced as a result shaped him into one of the greatest ninja the world had ever seen.

Naruto might have a ton of valuable quotes, but few will ever be so effective at communicating the spirit of the series as Hinata's admission of admiration for Naruto's humility. If this quote resonates with you, let us know in the comments.