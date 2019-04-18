Here’s How Naruto Would Look With His Mom’s Red Hair

Naruto Uzumaki had a rough childhood, and it prompted his ninja career to get off on a rocky start. Not only did the ninja fail his exam to graduate to genin at first, but he went on to do stealth missions in a garish orange suit. That’s not even to mention his neon blonde hair, so one fan decided to make things easier on the boy.

After all, an artist did a genetic switch-a-roo on Naruto and reimagined the boy with his mother’s hair.

When it comes to Naruto, everyone knows its main ero has blonde hair. In fact, the character has been known to field jokes about his hair from time to time, and he got it from his father. As Naruto: Shippuden explained, the boy is the only child of the Fourth Hokage, and Minato Namikaze has some seriously blonde hair.

Still, others wonder what might have been with Naruto and his hair. If the boy had gotten his mom’s very red locks, he might have looked similar to the artwork above. Fans on Reddit were quick to comment on the artwork as it reveals how Naruto might look as a redhead like Kushina Uzumaki, and the response has been very positive so far.

Of course, this fan-art redo has extended beyond Naruto. These days, Boruto Uzumaki is carrying on the family’s legacy as he stars in his own sequel. Fans went so far as to imagine Naruto’s son with this red hair, and it suits the boy just fine. A second take reimagined Boruto with dark blue hair similar to his mother Hinata and sister Himawari, leaving fans to vote it as their favorite. However, it seems creator Masashi Kishimoto was set on having his heroes be blonde, and that hair color has come to define the franchise’s lead in so many ways.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

