One Piece Creator Has a Major Condition For Shocking New Character in Anime2w

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The Elbaph Arc in One Piece is currently at a crucial phase as the fight against the Holy Knights takes an unexpected turn after Imu’s arrival. The story takes readers one step closer to the truth about the Void Century after Imu’s introduction. While Elbaph briefly gained an upper hand after Luffy and Loki joined the fight, Imu’s appearance ruined any chance of victory they had. It’s the first time in eight years that the story revealed what Imu looks like and also showed a brief glimpse at his powers. In the recent Chapter 1182, the Holy Knights prepare to escape the island after kidnapping the kids. The most shocking part of the chapter was when Zaza, the God of Rain, appeared to aid the villains.

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Although the supposed God is merely a fragment of Killingham’s imagination, her powers are beyond extraordinary. The sheer size and the powers of the character were incredibly ominous, which is all the more reason the creator has high hopes for the anime staff. In a now-deleted post, Kohei Tanaka, the music composer behind the fan-favorite opening We Are and countless OSTs, shared that Oda wanted something scary and cool for the character. Since the post is no longer available on his official X handle, @DawnStussy shared the screenshot along with the translation. Following this information, the anticipated around Zaza’s appearance in the anime grows higher, even though it won’t happen anytime soon.

Who Is Zaza in One Piece?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The God of Rain was first mentioned in a flashback scene of the Skypiea Arc in Chapter 287. Kalgara’s daughter volunteered to sacrifice herself to a serpent in a superstitious ritual to help her people. During the ritual, the people of Skypiea prayed to the God of the Sun, Rain, Forest, and Earth. In the Wano Country Saga, the God of Sun, Nika, returned as a manifestation of people’s hope for freedom.

Luffy embodies that hope and takes on Nika’s appearance in his Gear 5 form. On the other hand, Zaza in the Elbaph Arc is manifested by Killingham’s Devil Fruit, which allows him to manifest nightmare creatures. The World Nobles fear the God of Rain just as much as they fear Nika. Not only that, since Mary Geoise is located above the clouds, it never rains there, and it’s something that only happens in the Lower World.

Just like how Nika appears at the Drums of Liberation, Zaza appears at the rhythm of rainmaking rituals. Even the form Zaza took in the latest chapter was something from Killingham’s imagination, since the story hasn’t revealed if anyone knows what she looks like. The four Gods were again mentioned in the ancient mural located in Elbaph that depicts the tales from the past. This implies that the story will introduce the Forest and Earth Gods in the Final Saga as well.

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