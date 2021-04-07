Steve Aoki and Viz Team Up for New Naruto Merchandise

✖

Naruto Uzumaki has plenty of merchandise to his name, but the ninja will never say no to a little more. Over the years, fans have come to collect all kinds of goodies honoring the hero, and it seems the franchise isn't letting up on those sales. After all, Viz Media has teamed up with Steve Aoki for some new Naruto gear, and this drop will have some fans rushing to score some swag.

According to the latest announcement from Viz Media, the company has paired with Aoki's Dim Mak brand for a new wave of Naruto clothes. The two came together last fall in honor of Naruto, and this second wave promises to be as big as the first.

(Photo: Pierrot)

"As an Asian-American kid growing up in the USA, there were not many people who looked like me – I felt different. Eventually, music allowed me to find my community and build my tribe," Aoki said about this new wave in a recent statement.

"In 1996, I founded Dim Mak Records as a means to foster this chosen family and to project a message to the world that through grit and resilience, anything is achievable by any means necessary – this has been the Dim Mak mantra ever since and a testament to our Will of Fire.”

As you can see here, the Dim Mak x Naruto collab is the stuff of dreams for streetwear lovers. From Tama 7 to Itachi and Gaara, you can find some of your favorite ninjas on these tops. With the priciest piece of clothing topped at $80 USD, this line is definitely more affordable than other Naruto collections out there, so you will want to nab your favorite piece before it sells out!

