New Naruto Preview May Set Up Boruto's Byakugan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has featured Team 7 adding a new member in Kawaki to bolster their ranks as they strike out on a rescue mission to save the Seventh Hokage from the clutches of Jigen and the Kara Organization, and with the cult leader Boro acting as a big impediment to achieving their goal, Boruto might be undergoing a major new change. With the preview for the next installment of the popular Shonen series giving us a better look at the Momoshiki possessed son of Naruto unleashing his power against Boro, it might have also hinted at his use of Byakugan.

Boruto's power-up is a blessing and a curse, granting him more chakra than he knows what to do with but also having his mind overcome with the member of the Otsutsuki who has proved to be such a hindrance on the ninja world throughout his existence. The Kara Organization has been attempting to fulfill the goals that were established by the Akatsuki in both the original Naruto series and its sequel in Naruto Shippuden, looking to steal the chakra of the ninja world to extend their immortality. Boruto himself hasn't exhibited the power of the Byakugan like his mother or sister in the past of this third series, but that might change as Momoshiki takes the wheel.

Twitter User Axel Sensei 7 shared the preview for the 208th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, showing the power that the son of the Seventh has running through his veins when Karma is unleashed and his mind is overtaken by the villainous Momoshiki:

Boro has proved himself to be one of the strongest, most disturbing villains that Team 7 has fought to date, but Boruto and his friends have stepped up to the plate when it comes to their mission, especially Sarada who has taken the lead in guiding her friends. With the daughter of Sasuke recently unleashing the Chidori in an attempt to destroy the villainous member of the Kara Organization who can seemingly recuperate from any wound, it will be interesting to see how Boruto's new form will stack up against the powerful antagonist and whether or not he'll access the power of the Byakugan in order to score a victory.

Do you think we'll see Boruto unleash the Byakugan for the first time with Momoshiki at the wheel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.