Naruto Promo Sets Up Fights for Orochimaru and Boruto

The redemption of Orochimaru, the first major villain of the Naruto franchise, might be a tough pill for many anime fans to swallow, considering the number of lives he took in order to gain a better understanding of the darkest jutsu in the world, but it seems as if the rogue snake ninja will be proving himself once again in an upcoming fight with the Kara Organization. The preview for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shows that Orochimaru will be teaming up with the Konoha ninja of Konohamaru in order to combat Victor of the Kara Organization.

Following Team 7's first fight against Kara against both Victor and Deepa, Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki found themselves nearly losing their lives and forced to "go back to the drawing board" in training to increase their chakra and learn new techniques. With Boruto training under Kakashi and Sarada training under her father Sasuke, as Mitsuki continued to heal from his injuries, it seems as if the next episode of the anime will have them testing out their new abilities alongside the former villain of Orochimaru. Needless to say, while the snake ninja's redemption might not be an easy pill to swallow, the Hidden Leaf Village is certainly in a better position thanks in part to his assistance.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared the clip from the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, that shows Orochimaru teaming up with Konohamaru to help battle against the Kara Organization, while two members of Team 7 attempt to take down Deepa, the anime original character:

NEXXT EPISODE IS GONNA BE A BANG

-OROCHIMARU AND KONOHAMARU VS VICTOR

-BORUTO AND SARADA VS DEEPA

It is definitely ironic to see Orochimaru assisting Konoha now, not simply because of the terrible crimes that he has committed, but having a hand in creating the ninja organization that came as a precursor to Kara in the Akatsuki, but it's clear that despite his snake like appearance, the former villain is trying to turn over a new leaf and make the world a better place for his offspring in Mitsuki.

Are you hyped for the fight between Orochimaru and the Kara Organization? Do you smell a betrayal coming from the rogue ninja eventually? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha!