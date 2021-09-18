Naruto Takes His Toughest Test Yet in New Robot Chicken Sketch

Naruto Uzumaki is up against his toughest test yet in a new sketch from Robot Chicken! The stop-motion animated Adult Swim series is currently making it through its eleventh season with the network and has sparked all kinds of new pop culture parodies in the new episodes. The series is no stranger with the worlds of anime (notably taking on Pokemon in the first episode of the series overall), and Robot Chicken has taken on some of anime’s more notable hits in this new season thus far. Which means it has turned its attention to Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto.

Fans of Kishimoto’s series know full well how much Naruto had struggled to not only initially make his way into the shinobi school system, but become a full fledged shinobi he is today. Through hard work and effort, he eventually made his way to the rank of Hokage. It wasn’t traditional testing, however, and Robot Chicken pointed this out with a sketch that puts a whole new spin on Naruto’s Chunin Exams that sees Naruto having to take from very standardized tests with a written portion, essay, multiple choice scantron sheet and more. Check it out below as spotted by @AdultSwimNoCon on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AdultSwimNoCon/status/1438358577299738629?s=20

Naruto definitely didn’t make his path to Hokage in the traditional way by rising through the ranks (as he was notably a Genin before landing the position), and it’s also true that he had a very notable father figure who passed before the events of the series. Robot Chicken twisted this in an unexpected way, and definitely will have anime fans looking twice at what else could be coming in this new season. Created and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their partners at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, Green and Senreich also write, voice and direct the series alongside Tom Shepard.

Adult Swim teases Robot Chicken Season 11 as such, “The Robot Chicken Nerd and Bitch Pudding are also back along with a spooky Halloween-themed episode. And not to disappoint, no corner of pop culture is safe from Robot Chicken’s satirical gaze this season. The show skewers today’s biggest hits and classics including fan-favorite characters from movies, television shows, video games, celebrities, and even nursery rhymes – Robot Chicken spares nothing and no one and prides itself on having the most comedy a quarter-hour sketch comedy show can provide!”

What do you think of Robot Chicken’s take on the Naruto franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!