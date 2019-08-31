Adorable Naruto Scene Reveals Himawari’s Secret Admirer

Fans of the Naruto series may be interested in learning that several new stories are being manufactured outside of simply the anime and manga of the franchise. A series of novels for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are still being released at a steady clip, giving new insights into some of the feelings and characters of someo of our favorite ninja in Konoha. Now, one Naruto fan has managed to translate some of the text from the latest volume of the novel series, Volume 5, revealing which ninja has a secret crush on the daughter of Naruto, Himawari!

Twitter User MikiuMizaki9 posted the translated text that reveals the son of Ino and Sai, Inojin, has a secret crush on the sister of Boruto, looking to assist her in developing her ability to paint which is clearly something he’s gained a mastery of thanks to his dad:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scene #3: I translated the full story of Mitsuki, Inojin, and Himawari!🥰From Boruto Novel 5 Chapter 4. I split this long scene into 2 parts, please check comments for Part 2/2! It’s a cute story and I really like the description of character development!✨ pic.twitter.com/EiO7yXuNPA — みき (@mikiuzumaki9) August 22, 2019

For those who haven’t been following Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Himawari is the younger sister of Boruto, holding a closer appearance to her mother Hinata, as well as demonstrating some of her ninjutsu abilities to boot. Himawari has the ability to access the Byakugan, something both her mother and Neji of the same class were able to access. Though she sports her father’s famous “whiskers”, its her mastery of this ability that is most likely the ability that sticks out the most.

Inojin also is his parents’ son in that he sports his mother’s classic blond hair while simultaneously inheriting his father Sai’s expertise at drawing and using ninjutsu thanks to said drawings. The crush seen here is certainly something new for the series and we’ll have to see if it bleeds over into both the anime and the manga.

What do you think of Himawari’s new secret admirer, Inojin? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Boruto!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.