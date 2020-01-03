Naruto Turns A New Page With Konan Cosplay

Naruto has seen its fair share of tragic characters, with both heroes and villains having a good representation on both sides. One of the characters that appeared throughout Naruto: Shippuden walks the line between both with the Akatsuki member, Konan, starting off as a full blown villain as the right hand woman to Pain, but finding her changing her life after his demise. When Naruto defeated Pain, she realized that the young ninja would change the world for the better and took arms against the villainous Tobi, only to suffer the ultimate price. Now, one fan has amazingly recreated the character’s look in the real world with this fantastic cosplay!

Instagram User and Cosplayer JuliaHankins shared this amazing cosplay that brings both Konan, and her angelic wings formed from her jutsu of paper, to life following her death at the hands of Tobi during the fourth ninja world war that took place in the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Konan may have died in confronting Tobi, but she certainly went out in glorious fashion. After springing a trap on Obito, the true identity of the leader of the Akatsuki, she revealed millions of her fire papers beneath their feet, in an attempt to take down the Sharingan wielding threat. Unfortunately, her efforts were in vain and Tobi gained the upper hand, taking the victory and her life in the process.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that resurrects one of the most powerful members of the Akatsuki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.