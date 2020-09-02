This Naruto Shot Brings Sarada's Worst Nightmare to Life

✖

Naruto dove into some dark stories back in its heyday, and Boruto has started doing the same with its growing plot. While the anime has been more neutered, the manga and novels for Boruto have been far darker than its animated series. And thanks to one artist, fans can see how Sarada's worst nightmare could look if the anime were to ever adopt the scene on screen.

The artwork comes from Twitter user Nanotoart after they read the fourth Boruto novel. The artist said they were inspired to draw this piece after they read about Sarada's upsetting dream involving her mom. After falling asleep one day, Sarada dreamt of a war going on around her, and Sakura was killed before her eyes.

Of course, the dream ended with Sarada waking in a panic, and she was relieved to know her mom was alright. However, the threat of war looms large in Boruto. The return of the Otsutsuki makes global war even more real than ever, and Sarada has never dealt with such violence to date.

The artwork above shows how the anime might tackle Sakura's 'dream' death, and it is brutal to look at. Sarada is clearly taken aback as her mother lies limp in her arms. The blood spilling from Sakura shows the extent of her injuries, and unless a medic were near the pair, it is difficult to imagine Sakura surviving her injuries.

Hopefully, Sarada will not have to deal with this nightmare in real life, but fans are on edge about war as of late. Boruto has made it clear Isshiki will do whatever it takes to turn Kawaii into his vessel. The anime's first episode also promised war would come to the Hidden Leaf at some point; The only question is who will survive the onslaught and who will not.

Do you think Sakura will make it through Boruto without a scratch? Or will something happen to the series' legacy heroes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

