Naruto Clip Fleshes Out More of Boro's Backstory

The Kara Organization is attempting to fundamentally change the ninja world by continuing their campaign against the Hidden Leaf while in the service of the Otsutsuki Clan, and while Naruto was able to recently defeat one of their strongest members in Delta, it seems that the rogue collection of ninjas has more in store. Their most imposing member, Boro, has recently revealed far more of his character in a new clip that has dropped from the anime, establishing that the powerful antagonist has a band of devoted followers that are dying to see the "Infinite Tsukuyomi" arrive.

While it might be some time before we see Boro come face to face against the ninjas of Konoha, manga fans have already witnessed the devastating actions of one of Kara's most powerful members, who has clearly benefited astronomically thanks to the biological and technological advancements of his nefarious group. Answering only to Jigen, Boro is definitely a villain to watch and will cause some major problems for Team 7 in the future, who are still reeling from the recent battles against Garou, Ao, and Delta. As Kawaki continues to integrate with the Hidden Leaf Village, it's clear that Boruto and the "next generation" are going to need all the help they can get when Boro hits the scene officially.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared the disturbing clip from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations wherein Boro addresses the cult of Kara and deems them unworthy of the power of the Infinite Tsukuyomi, the power first established in Naruto: Shippuden which would place everyone in the ninja world into a brand new reality:

Currently, following the deadly battle against Delta, Kawaki is continuing to learn more about his current surroundings and the Uzumaki family that took him in, while also having the opportunity to chat with the Nine-Tailed Fox. Learning that he has more in common with Naruto than he once believed, Kawaki's discussion with Kawaki might have been one of the elements needed in bringing the "Vessel" onto the side of the "angels".

When do you think we'll see Boro threaten the Hidden Leaf Village directly? What do you think the future holds in store for the "Vessel"?