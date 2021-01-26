Boruto Welcomes All Might's Actor with an Impressive Debut

✖

Normally, the arrival of All Might onto the scene bodes good tidings for the heroes of anime, but the voice actor for one of the biggest crime fighters in the medium, Kenta Miyake, has lent his talents to the series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as one of Konoha's greatest new villains! Boro of the Kara Organization has just arrived on the scene, hinting that the threats against the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha have just started, as the Vessel Arc of the series has just begun to stretch its legs and dive into the members of the rogue ninja gang.

Though anime fans have yet to see much of Boro's abilities so far, he is definitely one of the strongest villains that make up the Kara Organization and will definitely prove a threat to Konoha as fans of the manga know. Miyake isn't just known for either Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and My Hero Academia, but he has also lent his voice talents to the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with the Stardust Crusader known as Avdol Muhammad and Scar of Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood fame. Most famous for his role as the biggest hero to ever grace UA Academy, it will definitely be interesting to see how Miyake fares as one of Boruto's biggest antagonists!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 was able to grab the clip of Boro making his first speaking appearance, as well as sharing an image of the voice actor Kenta Miyake and the many different roles that he has portrayed throughout his career as a voice actor in the medium of anime:

I mean come on...I truly hope that they use him more in anime original arc’s before his big fight in the manga. pic.twitter.com/Nla0FbngGh — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 24, 2021

Though the fight against Kara is just beginning in the anime for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the war is in full swing in the pages of its manga, as the collective band of rogue ninjas has already changed the course of Konoha's future forever. The Vessel Arc is just the start of Kara's plans so expect some big things soon for Boruto and the other members of Team 7!

What do you think of All Might becoming the new big villain for the Hidden Leaf Village?