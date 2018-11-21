‘Naruto’ Fans Are Outraged Over One Kage’s Villainous Turn

You would think Naruto fans would be use to traitors by now, but the sting still hurts. Whenever a character in the series turns their back, audiences are left scrambling for an answer as to why. Boruto just reminded fans of how that betrayal feels, and it doesn’t seem like they are that happy about the reminder.

After all, it looks like the Third Tsuchikage is ready to turn full villain, and fans have a lot to say about the sudden switch.

For those anyone caught up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, they will know where Onoki stands these days. The Kage was brought back to the screen when the retired ninja visited the Leaf Village. However, Onoki has since reappeared at the forefront of battle, and he seems to be heading a group of rebels who pushed Mitsuki to leave the Leaf Village.

At the end of Boruto‘s new episode, fans watched as the older man was approached by figure known as Lord Ku. The villain has created sentient weapons using Hidden Rock techniques, and he seems to have plans in store for Mitsuki. However, it turns out Lord Ku isn’t the actual plan’s mastermind; No, that honor belongs to Onoki.

Not only does Lord Ku answer to Onoki, but the old man is fine with capturing Boruto Uzumkai and his comrades. The genin are shocked by the Kage’s turn around, but his stern expression silences all their questions. The Onoki the group meets is not the one they stumbled upon at home before. They are instead staring at the Third Tsuchikage who once shunned all other Hidden Villages, and Onoki seems prepared to do whatever it takes to see his mission through.

As you can see below, fans were shocked by the reveal, and many of them aren’t on-board with the change. After all, Naruto Uzumaki went through a lot to change Onoki during the Fourth Great War, but lifestyle changes don’t always last forever. There is a real chance Onoki may turn his back on the peace he fought to create, and Boruto may have to repair the bond his father made with the Third Tsuchikage way back when.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

