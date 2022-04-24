Naruto Really Killed One of Boruto's Closest Friends

✖

Naruto knows what it means to kill off characters, and it has proven as much with a slew of kills over the years. Of course, fans expected the sequel to follow suit, but Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been slow in its uptake. But this week, well – that all changed when one of Boruto's closest friends was killed.

Boruto stepped out with its newest episode the other day, and it was there fans got an answer to a terrible cliffhanger. The show followed up with Kagura after the boy was impaled by Funamushi during a mission in the Land of Mist. Team 7 and Team 5 have been overseas on a mission with Kagura, and Boruto has come to see the boy as one of his best friends. So as you can imagine, fans were eager to learn how Kagura was doing after being injured.

NO MAN…WHY WHY! KAGURA DIED WITH A SMILE ON HIS FACE😢. #boruto pic.twitter.com/fweGJRC5HP — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 24, 2022

It turns out Kagura wasn't faking out audiences with his mortal wound. Boruto is able to defeat Funamushi with Karma after his friend is hurt, but Sarada is not able to heal the boy. Kagura used his final moments to thank his friends and the swordsmen including Hebiichigo for their help. After promising the criminals freedom at the mission's end, Kagura makes a final request of Boruto. The hero asks Boruto and his friends to protect the village, and once his wish is made clear, the boy lets himself pass away.

READ MORE: Boruto's Karma Is Returning To Naruto's Anime | Naruto Fans Have a Big Problem With Sasuke Right Now

The death was certainly surprising as shonen series like Naruto love to fake-out deaths, but Kagura chose to avoid such a bait and switch. Now, Boruto is left to grieve one of his closest friends, and Kagura's death will no doubt become a source of motivation for Team 7 as a whole moving forward.

What do you make of this surprising death? Did you think Naruto would have the guts to kill Kagura off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.