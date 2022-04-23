Boruto's Karma Is Returning To Naruto's Anime

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is taking two very different paths when it comes to its anime and manga, with the Kara Organization still plotting its revenge in the pages of the printed story while the television series takes Team 7 on a very different mission. Now, it seems that a major component of the manga is once again returning to the anime proper as Boruto is looking to unleash the strength of the Karma energy once again, and potentially, unleashing Momoshiki in the process.

A new advertisement for episode 246 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations details not just the return of Boruto's most powerful transformation, but also pointing toward the idea that Kagura is about to sail rough seas ahead in the current arc of the anime:

"However in a heartless/merciful manner... the sharp blade echoed directly through Kagura's chest! Boruto's raging karma is activated!"

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the latest preview from VJump, hinting at the return of the power that increases Boruto Uzumaki but comes with a deadly side effect wherein the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki is able to take control of the body of the son of the Seventh Hokage:

Highly requested magazine translation so here it is😊. Boruto Episode 246 preview text via VJUMP!



The text does in fact mention that Boruto activates his karma in rage!!



Translation: @rocha_luana pic.twitter.com/ytMfNokQGj — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 21, 2022

It will probably be some time before we see the events that are currently playing out in the manga arrive in the anime adaptation, with the battle against Jigen taking place quite recently on the printed page. With Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of the Shonen franchise, back on writing duties for the Shonen franchise, things have changed astronomically with both Jigen and Kurama dying as a result. With Jigen's right-hand man, Code, attempting to get revenge for the loss of his master, the rogue ninja has put together a new collection of villains. Even with Jigen dead, the Kara Organization marches on and the Hidden Leaf Village is attempting to hold them at bay.

What do you think of Boruto's karma making a comeback in the anime? How do you foresee Team 7's current mission coming to a close?