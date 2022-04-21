Naruto Fans Have a Big Problem With Sasuke Right Now
Naruto Uzumaki is a good friend, no doubt, and he spent much of his life dedicated to saving Sasuke Uchiha. The heir lived a hard life, and his desire for revenge led him to take the darkest kind of path. Luckily, Naruto saved his best friend, and fans have enjoyed seeing Sasuke in recovery since. But thanks to his latest appearance in the franchise, well – netizens are a bit perturbed by the Uchiha right now.
As you can see below, the whole thing got started when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its latest chapter. It was there Sasuke returned to the page and apologized to Boruto. After all, the older man feels awful that Boruto was willing to die to stop Momoshiki, and he even got Kawaki roped into the deal.
In the end, Boruto did survive his sacrifice, but it has come at a cost. The balances are shifting in the Hidden Leaf, and Kawaki has found himself on the village's bad side. This revelation is what has fans side-eyeing Sasuke as the man suggests he is the only person his hometown should hate.
This upsetting belief has fans questioning Sasuke in a big way as he's come a long way from his youth. The man no longer leans into hatred for power or motivation. However, he is all too convinced the Hidden Leaf hates him as a whole. While it is true the public holds hard feelings over his days as a rogue, Naruto and the Konoha 11 have put in the work to save what they can of Sasuke's reputation. And if the Uchiha wants to use the village's hatred to pull off more self-sacrificing stunts, you can bet they'll call the boy out.
What do you make of this controversial scene? Do you think the Hidden Leaf is still against Sasuke? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A Never-ending Apology
Remember y’all, atonement is a life long thing, especially for what he did. He still looks back on his past in shame, and other people’s opinions on how they think he should feel don’t matter. Also, even to this day, people still sadly hate Sasuke Uchiha. pic.twitter.com/WqjmB00DN4— Jayy❄️ (@cinco_jayy) April 20, 2022
Can We Clear This Up?
sasuke: yo people of konoha i know you hate me pic.twitter.com/GP2goIr8zk— cej (@shannarowr) April 20, 2022
Make It Work
And that's why the Naruto sequel doesn't work. Everything that happens undoes character development, story development, the achievements made during the main story. Sasuke is guilty and victim and the moment he starts his redemption he knows it. pic.twitter.com/T74KQse9vb— CherryMoon 🌸🌙 (@skrcursedlawyer) April 20, 2022
We Don't Buy It
This tired ass narrative is so forced 😭😭😭A grown ass man. There is no recurring sign of oppression or contempt to Sasuke or the uchiha for years he got a nice house in the middle of town why do they keep pushing this take @:!:& Years of redemption and they saying this we tired pic.twitter.com/GwjXkSj73p— ту ㅣ cw: bleach (@tojiprint) April 20, 2022
Excuse Us?
It's just REALLY jarring to have Sasuke be seen as a figure to hate in this village because of what they DID to his whole clan, the man had every right to be furious at this system and while he did go at it the wrong way, he still SAVED IT at the end of the day; why go BACKWARDS— Cat is trying ✨🐱✨ (@ikari_cat) April 20, 2022
Remember Me?
I’m saying 😭😭😭😭😭😭 do they even remember him @:!:&!:&:&; not a single indication your average civilian thinks of the Uchiha and says “Damn I hate Sasuke” :!:!: this writing is so unserious https://t.co/yChbKUGoSp— ту ㅣ cw: bleach (@tojiprint) April 20, 2022
The Brothers' Curse
Let's say the village does hate Sasuke, that'll just add more depth to his character since he succeeded in following the same path as Itachi did. It's a win-win situation I don't see why ppl are so pressed about this panel pic.twitter.com/rQKP850DX7— $HADOW🥀 (@SShadoKage) April 21, 2022
A Solid POV
My interpretation of this is that Sasuke isn’t necessarily saying people hate him. He does the dirty work (Shadow Hokage) and the hard things that people like Naruto can’t do. He’s prepared to bear whatever hatred may come with those decisions. Esp killing Boruto pic.twitter.com/ATKQHHzuh9— Jay Senju 🙏🏾 (@Jay2Senju) April 21, 2022