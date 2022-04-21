Naruto Fans Have a Big Problem With Sasuke Right Now

Naruto Uzumaki is a good friend, no doubt, and he spent much of his life dedicated to saving Sasuke Uchiha. The heir lived a hard life, and his desire for revenge led him to take the darkest kind of path. Luckily, Naruto saved his best friend, and fans have enjoyed seeing Sasuke in recovery since. But thanks to his latest appearance in the franchise, well – netizens are a bit perturbed by the Uchiha right now.

As you can see below, the whole thing got started when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its latest chapter. It was there Sasuke returned to the page and apologized to Boruto. After all, the older man feels awful that Boruto was willing to die to stop Momoshiki, and he even got Kawaki roped into the deal.

In the end, Boruto did survive his sacrifice, but it has come at a cost. The balances are shifting in the Hidden Leaf, and Kawaki has found himself on the village's bad side. This revelation is what has fans side-eyeing Sasuke as the man suggests he is the only person his hometown should hate.

This upsetting belief has fans questioning Sasuke in a big way as he's come a long way from his youth. The man no longer leans into hatred for power or motivation. However, he is all too convinced the Hidden Leaf hates him as a whole. While it is true the public holds hard feelings over his days as a rogue, Naruto and the Konoha 11 have put in the work to save what they can of Sasuke's reputation. And if the Uchiha wants to use the village's hatred to pull off more self-sacrificing stunts, you can bet they'll call the boy out.

What do you make of this controversial scene? Do you think the Hidden Leaf is still against Sasuke? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.