Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Shares New Ending Theme

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seems to be nearing the end of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, and with the approaching end of arc comes a brand new coat of paint.

This comes in the form of a new ending theme sequence for the series, which debuted in the latest episode. You can check it out below thanks to Moetron News.

Launched at the end of Episode 88, “Clash: Kokuyou!,” the new ending theme is titled “Tsuyogari LOSER” and is performed by ЯeaL. This is the eighth ending theme of the series so far, and serves as a distinct shift from the last ending theme sequence. While the last one focused solely on Mistuki (which made sense for an arc initially focused on Mitsuki), this new sequence brings the focus back to the new Team 7.

It’s just as stunning as the other ending themes in the series too as it begins in a stark black and white presentation, emphasizing the loneliness that each of the individual members of Team 7 feel. Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki have been separated from one another during the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, but as the rest of the sequence suggests, that won’t last too long.

Before long, color is introduced into the sequence as Boruto realizes he’s not alone and fans get a colorful spread of many of the other characters in Team 7’s lives. With the Mistuki Disappearance taking place outside of the Hidden Leaf Village for the duration, fans will be excited to see more of these favorites when the arc is all said and done

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared an equally as colorful visual for the series looking forward to its 2019 offerings, and it teased the return of the Hidden Leaf village as well. Fans are looking forward to the new year for the series as illustrator for the manga, Mikio Ikemoto, mentioned how plot elements from the manga will eventually make their way into the anime (much like the fan-favorite Chunin Exams arc).

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.