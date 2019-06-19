Naruto Introduces Hidan’s Deadliest Copycat

Naruto fans were introduced to few people as dangerous as the Akatsuki members. Guys like Itachi Uchiha are deadly to say the least, and he is right up there with Hidan. Now, the series has introduced one of the latter’s disciples, and it turns out Hidan inspired some crazed proteges with very dangerous goals.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation put out a new episode, and it was there fans met up with Mirai Sarutobi. The heroine found herself drawn into a trap which promised to help her meet with Asuma in the afterlife, and it was all orchestrated by a man named Ryuki.

And as it turns out, Ryuki is none other than a copycat hoping to make Hidan proud.

According to Boruto, this newcomer has modeled himself after Hidan in every way possible. Ryuki admittedly hates all the peace which rules over the world in the wake of the Fourth Great Ninja War. Disgusted by the world around him, Ryuki decides to model himself after Hidan and become immortal by making sacrifices to Jashin.

Of course, Ryuki begins a murderous streak in order to appease his god, and Mirai gets involved with it unknowingly. It turns out the alleged resurrection hot spring is a farce made up by Ryuki to draw in unsuspecting victims he can sacrifice to Jashin. Mirai is able to figure this out just in time, and she helps take down Ryuki with the help of Kakashi. Now, it seems the Naruto universe is down another Jashin follower, and fans admit they’re not too sad about the loss.

