Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Announces New Arc, Premiere Date

Naruto has dozens of arcs under its belt by now, but each new phase of Boruto is worth celebrating. Now, the sequel is preparing a brand-new venture, and it looks like the anime will open up a new story soon enough.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump revealed plans for the next arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The magazine outed the details in its new issue, and it was there fans learned the new story will begin after the new year.

According to reports, Boruto will kick off its next arc on February 10. The story will take place after the anime wraps Mitsuki’s on-going arc, and this one will adapt a set of spin-off novels.

UZUREPO#74 from WSJ Joint Issue #6-7 showcases the latest anime key visual that was revealed at Jump Festa. It confirms the three-week long anime adaptation for Naruto Shinden: Family Day, starting on 2/10! DVD box-set #4 for Momoshiki’s Invasion Arc is available on 1/9~! pic.twitter.com/dOhJkNSTGT — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) December 30, 2018

“[The magazine] confirms the three-week long anime adaptation for Naruto Shinden: Family Day, starting on 2/10,” Organic Dinosaur, a popular fan-translator, confirmed online.

This new announcement is an exciting one, but it is not the first time fans have been teased about its arrival. News of the spin-off arc went live during Jump Festa. Fans learned the Naruto Shinden light novel is getting an anime adaptation after it was released earlier this year. The novel, which Shueisha’s Jump J Books line published, was penned by Mirei Miyamoto and follows Naruto on his parenting adventure. The book was joined by two others focusing on Sasuke Uchiha and Shikamaru Nara, but it seems Naruto’s novel is the only one being adapted for Boruto.

So far, there is no word on whether Boruto will adapt the remainder of these spin-off novels in future arcs. Fans are eager to see the anime move to a new arc as its on-going ‘Mitsuki’ story has received mixed reviews as of late. With the title’s manga delving into some highly praised arcs, netizens are ready for Boruto‘s anime to catch up, and this spin-off arc may be the thing that bridges the show to the manga’s fan-favorite stories.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.