‘Naruto’ Reveals Orochimaru’s Dark Plan For Mitsuki

If there is one thing Boruto has done, it is reveal which Naruto heroes are Dad Goals. Gaara and Shikamaru have been leading the pack while Naruto lags behind, but one father has just fallen into last place.

After all, Orochimaru isn’t the great dad fans wanted him to be, and it looks like Mitsuki is in danger because of it.

This week, a new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live, and it found Team 7 embark on an unsanctioned mission. With Mitsuki having left the Leaf Village, Boruto and Sarada have gone after him, and they decided to check in on Orochimaru.

The visit goes far worse than Boruto expected, and it boils down to a terrifying reveal. After Naruto’s son learns about Mitsuki and his clone status, Orochimaru drops another bomb on him about the boy.

As it turns out, Orochimaru put a curse mark on Mitsuki which cannot be removed. The internal seal was done to ensure Mitsuki would never out his identity and powers to the world. If the boy were to try, it would tap into the curse mark and cause Mitsuki to self-destruct.

Of course, Boruto is horrified by the revelation, but it does not even faze Orochimaru. The rogue ninja upholds science and research above all, so Mitsuki is tragically expendable to him. After all, the snake sannin could raise another Mitsuki clone, and that thought doesn’t sit with Boruto well. Now, the boy is more determined than ever to rescue Mitsuki, but it won’t save the boy from his father. As long as that curse mark is still active, the clone can never discover his autonomy, but you can bet Naruto will help the boy out once he learns of Mitsuki’s situation.

So, did Orochimaru's parenting skills take a hit in your book after hearing this?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations, is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.