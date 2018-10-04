‘Naruto’ Shares Sasuke’s Greatest Mentor Moment Yet

Naruto has brought up its share of teachers over the years. From Iruka to Yamato, the franchise’s stars have been taught by some top-tier ninja, but there is a new sensei on the block looking to steal the spot.

After all, Sasuke Uchiha is a surprisingly good mentor, and one novel just revealed his best teacher moment yet.

Recently, a set of summary translations for the spin-off novel Sasuke Shinden went live on social media. Over on Reddit, fans can find a short breakdown of chapter one by translator Organic Dinosaur, and it is there fans learned how well-worded Sasuke can be.

You know, since the Uchiha heir isn’t really known for being talkative.

As you can see here, the summary details an encounter Sasuke has with his pupil Boruto following his Chunin Exams debacle. The boy isn’t feeling good about Scientific Ninja Tools as his reliance on them got him temporarily stripped of his ninja rank. Still, Sasuke knows something about the field that Boruto cannot see yet. According to him, science is what will help the Leaf Village’s next generation of ninja surpass all those that came before it.

“If you understand science, you’ll be even more effective and capable of using ninjutsu. Science and ninjutsu are not antagonists to one another: They grow and stem from the same things,” Sasuke says after he gently questions Boruto about his disinterest.

“Boruto, you are an excellent ninja,” he continues. “You have received a blessed education; In addition, you possess enough talent and willpower to live-up to it as well…If the ninja who died protecting the village were to see you, I think that they would certainly be proud of you.”

According to Sasuke, his faith in Boruto’s generation lies in their wealth of knowledge. In the years since the last Great Ninja War ended, a sort of renaissance has hit the ninja world, giving them better tools and knowledge to extend peace rather than contain it. For the older man, technology will be one of the keys to growing that future, and Sasuke helps open Boruto’s eyes to what it could look like

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.