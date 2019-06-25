Naruto Shares Sasuke’s Shocking Thoughts On Sarada

Naruto fans know that Sasuke Uchiha is not the most pleasant of guys. Back in the day, the ninja was downright nasty as he was hyper-focused on his goals of revenge. This all continued until the end of Naruto: Shippuden, but it seems Boruto has chilled out the ninja a bit.

Or rather, it tries to. There are some days you cannot reel Sasuke back in, and the sequel just showed as much with its latest episode. After all, Sasuke gets honest about his daughter, and fans were not expecting the man to be quite so critical.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode. It was there fans met up with the Leaf Village leader as he tried to figure out who would be promoted to Chunin. Naruto Uzumaki was at a loss about what to do, and he got to a point where he thought Sarada was the best choice.

However, Sasuke made a well-timed entrance during the meeting, and he had some words about Naruto’s choice. Not only did the hero throw shade at the Seventh Hokage for his struggle, but he went on to question Sarada. As it turns out, Sasuke was the one who said he couldn’t recommend the genin be promoted. His main concern has to do with her ability to follow orders as she did desert the Leaf Village briefly after the exams ended. It is this reminder that prompts Naruto to pull Sarada out of the running, and he goes with promoting Shikadai instead.

Of course, fans were surprised to see Sasuke act so harshly towards his daughter, but the ninja does have a lot to prove. Sure, he may want what is best for her, but that does not necessarily equate to recommending her promotion. Sasuke will want Sarada to become a Chunin when she can be so safely, and the ninja does not think that time has arrived just yet.

So, did you expect Sasuke to knock down his daughter like this…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.