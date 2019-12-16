Boruto Ends Time-Travel Arc with Major Memory Wipe

Naruto is the kind of franchise where anything goes. From villains to heroes, your favorite characters are capable of whatever is asked of them, even when it is hard. In the past, fans saw Naruto pull off the impossible time and again, so it is about time Sasuke got his turn.

After all, it seems the Uchiha has some powers which fans didn’t even know about it. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations confirmed as much when it had Sasuke erase some important memories from Jiraiya and Naruto.

If you are caught up with Boruto, then you know what the anime has been up to. The show delved into an arc that saw Sasuke travel back in time to protect a young Naruto. With Boruto by his side, the pair were forced to take down Urashiki in the past, but the Uchiha could not risk the timelines meshing. This forced him to wipe lots of memories from Naruto and Jiraiya after a brief explanation.

Of course, Jiraiya did understand the need to wipe the memories despite his desire to explore the Otsutsuki further. Naruto was as clueless as ever, but he began to understand when Sasuke got to business. The Uchiha activated his Sharingan to wipe the memories, leaving Naruto in shock as he stared at an older version of his friend.

As for Jiraiya, well – he seemed less than surprised. If anything, the Legendary Sannin looked unaffected by it all. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jiraiya already sussed out Sasuke’s true identity, so he got some final confirmation before forgetting the entire ordeal.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.