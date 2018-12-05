‘Naruto’ Animator Honors Infamous Ninja Run In New Sketch

Naruto is known for all sorts of things, but there are some tropes which stick out more so than others. After all, things like Talk no Jutsu have become the stuff of meme legend, and Naruto‘s cocked-back run is high up on that list. So, it is only fitting one of the anime’s top animators would poke fun at the gait.

Over on Twitter, fans were treated to a fun drawing by Cheng Xi Huang. The artist, who is best-known for his work on Naruto, posted a drawing of the original Team 7 along with a photo of himself mimicking their infamous run.

Of course, fans were quick to snicker at Huang doing the run himself, but their laughter quieted when the artist shared his latest sketch. The colorful piece can be seen below, and it has got netizens feeling a certain sort of nostalgic.

The gorgeous drawing sees Team 7 on a mission during their early genin days. In the back, Kakashi can be found rounding up the trio before him. Sakura is seen with her hair cut short, and Sasuke is just ahead of her holding an oversized shuriken. Finally, Naruto is chilling closest to the center, and his blindingly orange genin outfit has got longtime fans feeling plenty old. After all, it has been awhile since fans have seen the character in that outfit, and it’s plenty emotional to see him running again in the get up.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.