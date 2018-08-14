‘Naruto’ Fans Just Noticed S-Rank ‘Boruto’ Secret

A lot can happen quickly in Naruto, so you cannot blame audiences if something slips past them. Over the years, the Leaf Village has done a whole bunch, and Naruto is piling it on with its sequel. However, it looks like fans finally realized something rather important about one of Boruto‘s biggest feats.

You know, since the kid is fresh genin and managed to create an S-rank jutsu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully, fans will remember the big to-do that went down when Boruto Uzumaki made his own jutsu. Sasuke required the boy master the Rasengan before he would teach Boruto, and the boy did accomplish the task. Not only did the boy manage to pull off the A-rank technique, but he did what Naruto did years before and leveled it up.

Just like Naruto did with his Rasenshuriken, Boruto managed to imbue his jutsu with a bit of elemental chakra. Rather than his father’s wind chakra, Boruto unconsciously infused his Rasengan with lightning chakra to create the Vanishing Rasengan. This is a technique wholly unique to Boruto, and it stands to reason that it would get the same classification as the Wind Release: Rasenshuriken.

Of course, Naruto was still a genin when he pulled off his big technique. The boy did some intense training with Yamato to create the unique move, but Boruto does have him beat by a bit. Naruto’s son created the Vanishing Rasengan before he could even take his first Chunin Exam, and he did it totally on accident. And, for those of you reading the manga, you will know Boruto’s control of his elemental Rasengan only improves over time.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him wishing to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters, such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

So, do you think Boruto will be able to overtake his father one day? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!