‘Naruto’: ‘Boruto’ Brings Back Two Controversial Ninjas

When shows like Boruto give nods to their past, fans are quick to champion the easter eggs, but that isn’t the case for the anime this time around. After all, the show did drop an unsavory reminder on Naruto fans in its latest episode, and it took everyone by surprise.

So, for those wondering, the Konoha Council is still alive and ready to impose their militant views on the Leaf Village.

In the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans were reminded of the Konoha Council in no subtle way. The anime reintroduced Koharu Utatane and Homura Mitokado as the elderly ninja were summoned by Naruto over a concerning incident.

As fans saw, the elders are as — well — elderly as ever. Koharu and Homura weren’t young in Naruto, and the duo were in their early 70s by the time Naruto: Shippuden came around. Now, Boruto has shown they’re still alive, and the elders are pushing well into their 90s.

Of course, they are still as unyielding as ever, and they make that fact known to the Seventh Hokage. After Naruto reveals Mitsuki’s parentage, the council members are quick to judge the genin solely on Orochimaru’s misdeeds.

“In any case, it should be clear by now. Orochimaru’s son poses as much danger to the Hidden Leaf as his parent,” Homura stresses before Koharu chimes in.

“He is the son of the shinobi who killed the Third Hokage. Isn’t it common sense to consider him a dangerous presence to the Leaf?”

Naruto isn’t a big fan of this biased judgement, and his face says it all. Much like how the elders looked down on Tsunade for her green status, they presume Naruto is just as juvenile when it comes to running the village. So, you can bet the elders will have a few more clashes with Naruto somewhere down the line before they croak.

