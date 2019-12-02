Naruto Reveals the Power of the Blue Rinnegan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has shown a whole new side of the Naruto franchise as Boruto and Sasuke are beginning to see just how the Hidden Leaf Village was impacted following Sasuke’s departure from it. But while Boruto has gone down a nostalgic walk on memory lane for fans, there’s been the lingering threat of Urashiki. Things got even more intense with the last episode as it teased that Urashiki had been hiding a Rinnegan that gave him the power to look into the future. But at the latest episode explained, this Blue Rinnegan is much stronger than that.

As Urashiki continued his chase after Naruto’s Nine-Tailed Fox chakra, Episode 134 of the series showcases this Blue Rinnegan’s power in full which allows Urashiki to jump back and forward in time and replay events as much as he wants in order to choose the best course of action.

Fighting against Urashiki, Boruto and Jiraiya notice that the blood getting on Urashiki was drying at a much faster rate than theirs. Suspecting that this allowed Urashiki to time travel somehow, Urashiki later confirms that he has this ability. The Blue Rinnegan is more than just a simple foresight as when he uses it he can jump back and forth in short bursts in order to make the fight go in his favor.

In the episode, Urashiki uses to predict every one of Boruto and Naruto’s moves and experiences several different timelines of how he reacted to their moves. But only uses what is most advantageous to him. But this confidence in his ability is later exploited by Jiraiya, who sets up a trap that uses Urashiki’s time jumping against.

Urashiki seems like the most powerful Otsutsuki to date as he can travel through both time and space, but is constantly held back by his own hubris as he continues to underestimate Boruto and the others. His playful style makes overtly strong powers like this almost useless unless he gets serious.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.