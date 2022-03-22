Naruto Shares Special Promo for Boruto Chapter 68 Release

Naruto has celebrated the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Chapter 68 with a special new promo! The fight against Code has reached a surprising new phase as the initial battle with the former Karma member yielded some shocking new results with Boruto Uzumaki losing him life and then being resurrected shortly after. The ensuing chaos might have ended the battle temporarily, but it was soon made clear that the fight was nowhere near over with the newest chapter of the series. In fact, it seems like the fight has really only begun as the manga intensifies even further.

The previous chapters of the series has shown their surprising twists and turns over the course of the fight against Code, and even with the main fight resolved the newest chapter is keeping all of these twists up in the air. Things have taken a turn for the worse in many unexpected ways with the newest chapter, and the manga is giving fans a preview as to how with a special new promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 68! You can check it out below as shared by the franchise’s official Twitter account:

Chapter 68 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues right after Boruto and the others make their way back to the Hidden Leaf Village, and each of them is still coming to terms with the fact that Boruto was brought back to life after being killed by Kawaki. Not only are their many questions floating about what to do with Kawaki moving forward, but there are also questions as to do with Boruto too because while Momoshiki Otsutsuki’s full revival is no longer possible, Boruto himself is still very much at the risk of having his body taken over.

That means that the Hidden Leaf Village has even less options to take on any potential enemies, and that makes Code more dangerous than ever before. All of these new questions are building up, and the final moments of the chapter brings the fight right back to their doorstep. It makes this new chapter important, and even more curious as to what to expect for the future! But what do you think? How do you like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ newest arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!