Naruto Explains Major Downside to Bringing Boruto Back to Life

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has killed Boruto Uzumaki and brought him back to life in a relatively short time, and the newest chapter of the series has explained what the real consequence of such a revival really is. Things have been settling for the Code focused arc as the final battle between Code, Boruto, and Kawaki ended in some massive deaths that fans didn’t see coming. It was an especially rough road for Boruto, however, as although he has come back to life due to Momoshiki’s last ditch effort within his body, it’s spelling out some terrible things for his future.

When Boruto was brought back to life in the previous chapter of the series, Momoshiki had teased that while he was unable to fully manifest within Boruto’s body ever again Boruto was still in a lot of danger for the future. The newest chapter of the series digs the knife in ever further as it’s revealed that while Boruto was brought back to life thanks to Momoshiki giving up the last bit of his full physical manifestation, he can still very much take over Boruto’s mind with his soul.

Chapter 68 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Boruto examined by Amado and Katasuke, and after he tells them about how Momoshiki brought him back to life to using his data to recreate Boruto’s flesh. But while this was a good thing and it means Momoshiki can no longer fully manifest in Boruto’s body, they still realize that Momoshiki’s leftover soul is still very much an issue. Amado explains that they don’t have a fix yet for when Momoshiki takes over Boruto’s consciousness, which like last time, is still a huge problem moving forward.

Boruto feels like he somehow has more control over Momoshiki’s power thanks to this sudden revival, but even he’s unsure of what that means for Momoshiki’s leftover soul. Momoshiki thus still poses that issue and while he might not be able to interact physically, or maybe not even take control of Boruto’s body as easily as he did before, but he’s still going to toy with Boruto’s head. That’s only going to cause more issues as the fights get even more intense down the line.

