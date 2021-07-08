Naruto Character Designs Reveal Boro's Final Form

✖

The battle between Naruto, Sausuke, and Jigen put the strongest ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village into a terrible predicament, wherein even the strength of the Seventh Hokage wasn't enough to defeat the leader of the Kara Organization. With the nefarious collection of ninjas having mastered the energy known as Karma, their research and development department has also granted them insane abilities that allow their physical bodies to do things that no other ninjas can do, with the final form of Boro showing that Team 7 is going to have quite the struggle on their hands as they attempt to rescue Naruto.

Boro is one of the most dangerous members of Kara, acting also as the cult leader that brings in fresh followers to the organization looking to continue the legacy of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. Though Team 7 has added an additional member in the "Vessel", aka Kawaki, it's clear that this upcoming fight against the largest member of Jigen's crew has a final form that is as dangerous as it is disturbing. The Kara Organization has granted their members' healing factors that allow them to regenerate entire body parts, which is something that Boruto and his friends will learn in this upcoming brawl.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the character designs for the upcoming episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which not only show us the disgusting final form for Boro but also gives us a look at the son of Naruto's form that he is granted when the energy known as Karma is unleashed:

Recently, Naruto fans were shown the new opening that hints at some big things to come in the battle between Konoha and Kara, most specifically new forms that will be held by the likes of Naruto and Jigen as the war rages on. With the Kara Organization attempting to pick up where the Akatsuki left off in Naruto Shippuden, swallowing the karma of the world in order to gain immortality, with the ninja world in their sights.

