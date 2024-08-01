Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Himawari’s Moves

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is the latest series focusing on the Hidden Leaf Village and its many attempts to protect the Ninja World. While things have seemed dire for the son of the Seventh Hokage, Boruto’s younger sister Himawari has experienced some wild changes of her own as of late. In recent installments, Naruto and Hinata’s daughter has been revealed as the newest vessel for the Nine-Tailed Fox, once again showing that killing Kurama is no easy feat. Now, Himawari is once again brought to the real world thanks in part to some pitch-perfect cosplay.

During most of the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Himawari has been on the sidelines as the latest Team 7 has been fighting against the likes of the Kara Organization and the Otsusuki. While she might not have been front and center as often, Himawari still had some major tricks up her sleeve. Thanks to her mother’s lineage, Himawari Uzumaki calls upon the power of the Byakugan, a power that was used by both Hinata and Neji throughout the shonen franchise. Now that Himawari houses the Nine-Tails, we’re sure to see far more of her in Two Blue Vortex moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Himawari Unleashed

Himawari discovered her current situation at one of the most opportune times in her young life. As the Divine Trees descended upon Konoha, looking for both Naruto and Sarada Uchiha, one of the villains mistook Himawari for her father thanks to the Nine Tails’ presence. The fight will still be a difficult one for the Hidden Leaf Village but Konoha once again having Kurama on its side is a major advantage that the heroes didn’t have.

As of the writing of this article, Studio Pierrot has yet to confirm when we might see the Naruto franchise return to the small screen. Last year, the production house was slated to release four new episodes of the original Naruto series, though they were indefinitely delayed due to production issues. Since the anime adaptation still has some big moments to cover from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, anime fans might still have to wait for some time to see the Two Blue Vortex animated.

Want to see when Naruto Uzumaki and his family return to the small screen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Hidden Leaf Village.