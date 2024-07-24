Naruto Brings Boruto’s Time Skip Design to Life With Viral Cosplay

When it comes to anime, few things slap harder than a time skip. Whether we’re talking Black Clover or Dragon Ball, shonen series know how to squeeze all they can from a time skip. Of course, few series have done this better than Naruto, and its sequel has followed in step. So really, it isn’t surprising to see Boruto: Two Blue Vortex going viral all thanks to one fan’s epic cosplay.

The tribute, as you can see below, comes from Japan as a cosplay contest was held at this year’s Jump Victory Carnival. It was there one fan took the stage as post-time skip Boruto. Armed with a cape and sword, Boruto looks ready for battle, and this cosplay proves the time skip design looks good in whatever medium.

Of course, Naruto fans were given a first look at the time skip some years ago, but it has now become a part of Boruto‘s current canon. A flash forward introduced the design in episode one of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations if you will recall. These days, the Boruto anime is on hiatus, but the manga is anything but. The series ushered in its time skip months ago after a short break, and Boruto’s time skip design has been met with universal praise.

If you are not caught up with Boruto, you can find the series easily enough. Its anime can be streamed on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex are on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the hit sequel, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy’s heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father!”

What do you think about this time skip tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!