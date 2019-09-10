Naruto Sees Temari Lend Her Iconic Fan to Boruto Favorite

The characters of Boruto have some big shoes to fill when you look at the accomplishments of the previous generation that populated the episodic adventures of the first Naruto series. Luckily for them, most of the protagonist characters in the sequel franchise are biologically linked to their predecessors, most of them being their sons and daughters. Such is the case with Temari and her son Shikadai, wherein Shikadai has managed to gain the abilities of both his mother and his father. In the most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, this genealogy was put to the test as Shikadai takes hold of his mother’s favorite weapon.

Shikadai managed to not just inherit the shadow powers of his father Shikimaru, but has a certain level of mastery over the wind like his mother. No time has this come more in handy than their most recent battle with the most dangerous puppet ever introduced. The villainous Urashiki, a member of the celestial, chakra stealing Otsutsuki clan, unleashes his own autonomous puppet that gives Boruto and his friends seemingly more than they can deal with.

With Temari being the senior operative in the group of Hidden Leaf Village and the Sand Village ninjas, she gives her all when it comes to the battle at hand but isn’t able to dodge a poisonous attack from the multi-layered puppet. Injected with a paralyzing agent, Temari hands off the baton, or in this case the fan, to her son who manages to tap into his wind wielding ninjutsu and deliver a blow that takes the puppet down. Though the destruction of the puppet doesn’t affect its owner in the slightest as Urashiki hits the scene and readily handles an exhausted Temari and Shikadai.

Next week promises to continue the conflict with Urashiki, with Boruto and Shinki seemingly forming a tag team once again to combat the lunar lunatic.

What did you think of this most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? What other combo moves would you like to see displayed in the future of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.