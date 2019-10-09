Naruto Event Drops Hilarious Teaser About Boruto’s Future Children

The franchise of Naruto, if nothing else, is about generations and the legacy that’s past between them. When the franchise began, we got more and more nuggets of information into Konoha’s past and the ninjas that came before. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the generation following Naruto and his friends is explored with Naruto’s son Boruto taking center stage. Now, a hilarious teaser hints at the idea of the children that both Boruto, and Mitsuki, may one day have.

Twitter User MikiUzumaki9 shared the humorous interaction from an upcoming episode that was shown at the recent Naruto event, with Boruto and Mitsuki discussing how they would approaching parenting, as well as which roles they would fulfill:

NaruBoru Live: Seiyuus talking about the future:

Mitsuki: “I’ve been thinking about how Boruto will become a father too after many years…”

Boruto: “STOP STOP STOP! But hey is Mitsuki gonna be a father too?”

Mitsuki: “A father or a mother? That doesn’t really matter to me.” — みき (@mikiuzumaki9) October 5, 2019

Mitsuki is a very interesting character and perhaps one of the most interesting among the young ninja that make up the cast of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The bi-product of Orochimaru’s experiments, Mitsuki’s “father” was always considered to be one of the biggest villains around to threaten the hidden leaf village of Konoha. Now, though his origins are steeped in the shadow of a villain, Mitsuki is attempting to escape his lineage’s history and make a name for himself as a member of Team 7.

With the upcoming time travel arc that will see Boruto meeting the younger version of his father, this is clearly the best time for both Boruto and his teammates to explore just what their roles may be as parents in the future. Mitsuki debating whether or not he will be a mother or a father is an interesting take and speaks volumes as to how deep his character truly is. It is heart warming to see that the “synthetic clone of Orochimaru” is able to find his own path of peace within the borders of Konoha.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.