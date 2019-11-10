Stunning Naruto Cosplay Shows-Off Hinata’s Best Look

Over the course of the 20 years that Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise has been running in some capacity, the characters have shown off all kinds of unique looks. With several time jumps in the series itself from the original conceit of the series, to Naruto Shippuden, to The Last: Naruto the Movie, and finally to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans have watched how each of the young ninja in the Hidden Leaf Village have grown and changed over their respective journeys. One that has stayed closed to the heart of many fans for many reasons is Hinata Hyuga.

There have been some debates over which of the Hinata looks is the best, but any arguments gear toward her shinobi look in The Last. Artist @kallisi_vamp (who you can find on Instagram here) presents a pretty strong argument for it too with some stunning cosplay of Hinata in action.

Hinata has had some outright badass moments throughout her time in the series, and although the crux of her journey was how she had a huge crush on Naruto, she was a strong character in her own right. After earning respect from her relative Neji, she started to venture out further and became a stronger kunoichi all around. The Last: Naruto the Movie presented one of the most compelling looks at Hinata over the course of the series, too, so that’s probably why this particular outfit is held in such high regard.

But whether she’s seen through stunning cosplay like this, or emotional flashbacks with Boruto’s current time travel arc, Hinata’s stability is what really makes her stand out. Her strong will and belief in others pushes her forward, and continues to influence the kind of mother she is to Boruto and Himawari. But surely fans are hoping there’s a return to her fighting days in the cards, and The Last really won’t be “the last” time we see her in full form.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.