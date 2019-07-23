Naruto Enters His Biggest Boruto Battle with SPOILER

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been in the midst of a Kawaki focused arc, and the last few chapters of the manga have seen Kawaki gradually grow from a shinobi that fans didn’t know much about, and Boruto was wary of, to a fully accepted member of the Uzumaki family. These shifts in his character have been well received by fans, but the latest chapter in the series puts all of this character growth in jeopardy.

Jigen of Kara’s overbearing threat has been lurking in the background in the last few chapters as the battles against Kara began in full, but Chapter 36 of the series takes this battle a huge leap forward as Naruto himself prepares to taken on Jigen.

Chapter 36 of the series sees Jigen forcibly activate Kawaki’s Karma mark and progresses it to a point Kawaki can’t control. This opens a warp, and Jigen suddenly appears in Naruto’s home and threatens to take Kawaki back to Kara’s hideout. Jigen pays Naruto no mind, and even apologizes for standing in his living room with shoes still on. He says he doesn’t want to start a fight, but Naruto jumps in to attack.

Jigen puts him down with a kick, and surprisingly pins him to the floor with steel rods that have popped somewhere out of Jigen’s body. Naruto says they’re draining his chakra, and it nearly takes him down before Kurama activates his chakra within him. When Jigen grabs Kawaki, and Kawaki nearly unveils a new seal transformation as a result, Naruto jumps back into the fight.

With Naruto fully choosing to “interfere,” as Jigen puts it, the battle between the two is about to begin as Chapter 36 comes to an end. Jigen begins to activate his own Karma power to combat Naruto’s Tailed Beast chakra, and there’s no telling quite yet just how strong he’ll be. With his Karma, possible Otsutsuki Clan connection, and Ninja Tools, Jigen is going to give Naruto some trouble.

Considering how much trouble the fight against Delta gave Naruto, especially as he has no idea what kind of tricks Jigen has up his sleeve, this is going to be Naruto’s fiercest fight yet. Kara’s leader is undoubtedly going to be the strongest of the group, and fans haven’t even seen the skills of the others in the line up.

Which way do you think this fight will go? Will Naruto win, or will it be a fight to prove just how strong Jigen really is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.