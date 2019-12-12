Kakashi Gets Ready For The Holidays With This Hilarious Naruto Cosplay

The world of Naruto has passed on the torch from father to son with the titular character becoming the seventh Hokage of Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village, during the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Though many young characters have grown older and changed with families of their own, perhaps none have remained the same as much Kakashi, the copycat ninja and former mentor to Naruto himself and the rest of Team 7. In honor of both the sixth Hokage and the holiday season, one fan has created a hilarious cosplay for our favorite masked ninja!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Danchou_Raven shared this Kakashi who is in the holiday season by sporting an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” and holding a candy cane instead of a kunai in his hands, ready to deliver some winter justice to his enemies that dare to threaten the Hidden Leaf Village:

Kakashi has had a heavy role to play in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, though not nearly involved in the lives of Naruto and Boruto as he once was. His most recent claim to fame was the Konoha Shinden arc that followed both Kakashi and Guy as they traveled to numerous hot springs in an attempt to cure the latter’s injuries. While it ultimately didn’t work, it gave us more insight into the relationship between these two teachers.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.