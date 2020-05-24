Naruto Confirms Boruto and Kawaki's Current Fates

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teased Boruto and Kawaki were set on a dark path thanks to their Karma marks, and unfortunately the latest chapter of the series confirmed their doomed fates. As Boruto and Kawaki learn more about the power of their Karma marks, the more they realize how they are being groomed by the Otsutsuki Clan for an eventual revival. This was made all the more clear with Chapter 46 of the series as Amado clarifies not only that this is indeed the case, but that there's potentially no way to escape this fate.

As Amado details what he knows about the Otsutsuki Clan and the Karma seals, he reveals that Karma is actually compacted data from the Otsutsuki. Momoshiki Otsutsuki apparently planted a copy of himself into bite-sized data and stuck that into Boruto before the end of their battle. Since it acts as a backup, Boruto himself will soon be taken over completely.

Amado explains that this is how the Otsutsuki Clan is able to revive themselves after death. Karma is a file that downloads itself into the host over time, and will essentially write over the host completely when all of the data is absorbed. Amado unfortunately doesn't know a way to stop this process outside of killing Boruto before Momoshiki returns.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This means that Boruto is now clearly cemented in his fate of becoming the new Momoshiki Otsutsuki unless they can pull off a miracle and perhaps kill off Momoshiki's data file somehow. It's the same for Kawaki as he's currently being groomed with the new Otsutsuki Clan member, Isshiki's data. It's probably even worse in Kawaki's case as he's had the Karma mark for far longer than Boruto himself has.

Boruto and Kawaki's doomed fates also puts the very first scene of the sequel series in a new perspective. The series opened on an older Boruto and Kawaki using these abilities in a fight around a destroyed Hidden Leaf Village, and these new reveals just might be shedding new light on that flash forward. Could it be possible that one of them is already completed possessed by their respective Otsutsuki at that point?

What do you think? How do you feel about Boruto and Kawaki getting such a doomed fate? How does this reflect the rest of the Karma timeline so far? Does it change the opening of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.