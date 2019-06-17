Naruto Fans Just Noticed An Important Konohamaru Family Fact

When it comes to Naruto, its heroes have come a real long way. After the series put its original run to an end, fans were left to see how leads like Naruto Uzumaki grew up, but he was not alone. Other characters like Konohamaru grew into their adult skin too, and fans just realized a very important fact about the hero.

It turns out Konohamaru’s glow-up was not random. He is basically a twin to his grandfather Hiruzen.

Over on Reddit, the user seenerbun pointed out the similarities to fans. As you can see below, several still shots of Hirzuen were compared to Konohamaru from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It is hard to overlook how close the two look as they could easily pass for twins.

Of course, this connection escaped many fans given how little Hirzuen was featured in the anime at his prime. The anime never cared to introduce either Konohamaru’s mom or dad, so they only had the Third Hokage to work with when it came to genetics. Of course, the older man did not retain his youthful looks, so it was hard to see how Konohamaru might look growing up. Asuma helped with those predictions, but it turns out Hiruzen in his prime became the template for adult Konohamaru.

Of course, this does have fans curious about how Konohamaru will look when he gets older. If the hero doesn’t match up with the Third Hokage exactly once he hits 50, fans are going to have some serious complaints…!

