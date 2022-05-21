Naruto Just Addressed One of Konoha's Top Priorities

✖

In the pages of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, the battle against the Kara Organization continues with the band of rogue ninjas being under new management. With Naruto and the ninjas of Konoha doing the impossible and defeating Jigen, the former head of Kara's disciple, Code, is looking to accomplish what both his deceased mentor and the Otsutsuki have been trying to accomplish. With Code attempting to kidnap Amado, the former head of research and development for Kara, Shikamaru revealed one of the top priorities for Konoha, and you might not be able to predict just what this priority is.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 70, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Shikamaru has long been one of the smartest ninjas to inhabit the Hidden Leaf Village, with his prowess and tactical abilities helping him to become the first Chunin of his classmates during the Chunin Exam Arc of the Shonen series. With the shadow-wielding ninja becoming the right-hand man to Naruto Uzumaki during his tenure as the Seventh Hokage, it seems that Shikamaru is thinking of Konoha's budgetary problems even under the most stressful of situations.

Code and his new allies within the Kara Organization have Amado and Shikamaru trapped in a locked room, with Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki attempting to make their way inside, but are warned by Shikamaru not to break down the door due to budgetary constraints:

"I don't have time to explain right now! It's a real delicate situation so please don't interfere! Don't destroy the expensive lock system and force your way in here. The village's budget is already shrinking every year as it is!'

Konoha was at least able to save a few bucks as Naruto and company didn't break down the door and enter the fray, but in doing so, allowed Code and his temporary allies to kidnap Amado. While Shikamaru and his allies didn't lose their lives, Amado was forced to unlock the potential of Code, creating an even bigger threat for the Hidden Leaf Village.

What do you think the annual budget for Konoha is?