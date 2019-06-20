Naruto Shares Secret Between Kurama and the Kage

Naruto has made it a point to keep secrets from fans in the past, and it has done so on several occasions. Time after time, the shonen series has kept readers hanging on cliffhangers as they wait for answers, but it has kept some secrets which fans never even knew to pursue.

And now? Well, it seems like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shared an important secret between Kurama and all the other Kage.

Recently, a new chapter of Boruto went out, and it was there fans met up with Kawaki. The boy was left stunned when Kurama appeared before him a chakra form. The bijuu took the time to explain to Kawaki just what kind of power Naruto has, but he also shared a major detail about his current responsibilities.

“Calm down, kid. I’ve got no beef with you. I’m just the one standing watch over you while Naruto’s asleep,” the nine-tailed fox said.

“The Gokage, that the other villages’ leaders, asked me to as well. Such weird times, that those shinobi come asking favors of me.”

As it turns out, Kurama is doing a job for the other Kage, and it is a fairly big one. When Naruto must sleep, the bijuu has been tasked with keeping an eye on Kawaki. Not only is this for the boy’s safety since Kara is gunning after him, but it keeps Naruto safe. After all, the protection of the Leaf Village leader is paramount, and the Kage would have been naturally upset knowing Naruto was letting a strange boy live with him. Now, it seems like Kurama has been drafted to keep Naruto safe at all times, and fans cannot help but gawk over how much the bijuu’s treatment of Naruto has changed over the years.

