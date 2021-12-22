Boruto Places A Naruto Fan-Favorite In Critical Danger

Since returning to his most popular creative work, Masashi Kishimoto has made some major changes to the world of Naruto, giving us casualties on both sides of the aisle. With the fight against Jigen seeing the leader of the Kara Organization killed, along with the Nine-Tailed Fox known as Kurama that resided within the Seventh Hokage, the mangaka might be prepping for another big departure thanks to the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga, Chapter 65, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Code might not be on the same level as Jigen, who was battling against the combined forces of Boruto, Kawaki, Naruto, and Sasuke all at once, but the Hidden Leaf Village suffered some serious downgrades as a result of their previous battle with the Kara Organization. With the Nine-Tailed Fox dying as a result of the Seventh Hokage employing the Baryon mode and Kawaki, seemingly, losing his mastery of Karma, it’s no surprise that someone like Shikimaru might be caught in the crossfire.

As Boruto and Kawaki continue to fight Code, Naruto and his right-hand man enter the fray, but unfortunately, thanks to Momoshiki taking control of the current Shonen protagonist, Code find the perfect opportunity to take Shikamaru as a hostage, who begs Naruto to not worry about him:

“Dammit! Shame on me. Listen to me, Naruto! Don’t work yourself about it! Just take him down without regard for me! I knew what the risks were, and there’s no other way! You gotta do what’s best!”

With the sequel series focusing on the next generation, we would imagine that any of the older generation members are fair game, and with Kishimoto recently killing both Jigen and Kurama, the mangaka responsible for this ninja world might not be hesitant on pulling the trigger. Though Shikamaru might perish, his legacy would live on in his son via Shikadai.

Do you think Shikamaru is a goner in Boruto?