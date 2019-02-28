’Naruto’ Unveils One Ninja's "Superman" Jutsu

Naruto is never hurting for ninjutsu, but that has not stopped the franchise from debuting brand-new techniques. Ever since its latest sequel dropped, fans have been introduced to lots of powers, and it seems the newest to pop up has ties to Superman.

Well, him and a few other superheroes really. After all, one of Naruto's sworn enemies has laser eyes, so the Hokage needs to learn how Doomsday dealt with Superman's heat rays ASAP.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new chapter, and it was there fans were introduced to the power. The laser eyes belong to a woman named Delta who works as a Inner within Kara, a very mysterious organization planning to terrorize the world.

Naruto came eye-to-eye with the power when Delta strolled up to the Leaf Village looking for a boy named Kawaki. The kid has been under Kara's care since he was a kid, but Kawaki escaped as soon as he got the chance. Naruto is sheltering the abused boy in hopes of keeping his powers away from Kara, but it seems Delta may be a bigger problem here.

Fans watched as Naruto and Delta sparred for a bit before she unleashed her vision. The manga depicts the twin rays as bright lights which shoot from Delta's high-tech eyes. Though the attack missed, it created a massive explosion on the forest flood where it hit, and Kawaki goes so far as to drop another bombshell about the power.

As it turns out, the heat vision is as powerful as Superman's if not more. They were engineered to completely kill cells, doing away with any chance of regeneration. This means Naruto has to be even more careful, but the power does take a lot out of Delta. If the Hokage plays his cards right, he can make it out of this fight unscathed, but the said cannot be said for the children spectating the fight.

Do you love this latest ocular jutsu or what? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

